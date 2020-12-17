WB Guv writes to CM Mamata after Adhikari's letter

WB Guv writes to CM Mamata urging action after Adhikari's alleges implication by state police

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 17 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 15:10 ist
West Bengal Governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to take action regarding rebel TMC  leader Suvendu Adhikari's letter to him alleging that police was  trying to implicate him and his followers  in criminal cases out of political vendetta.

Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday submitted his official resignation.

More to follow...

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
TMC
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

Reality shows now feel a bit ‘clinical’: Jaffrey

Reality shows now feel a bit ‘clinical’: Jaffrey

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Srinagar records coldest night of the season

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

 