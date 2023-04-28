WB: Internet suspended in violence-hit Kaliaganj; National SC panel visits dead girl’s family

The authorities on Thursday imposed Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC and suspended internet services in entire Kaliaganj town in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, which has been rocked by violence since last week over a 17-year-old girl's death.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice chairperson Arun Halder visited the girl’s family and alleged there were attempts to suppress the truth.

A civic volunteer, who was injured in the violence, died in a hospital during the day.

Tension was palpable in Kaliaganj as police raided several locations overnight in search of those involved in the violence.

Also Read | Bengal BJP calls 12-hour bandh after youth’s death

A demonstration over the girl's death had turned violent on Tuesday as a mob set the Kaliaganj police station on fire, and thrashed on-duty police personnel. The protestors claimed she was raped and murdered, though a preliminary post-mortem examination report did not indicate that.

Mijanur Rehman, a civic volunteer who was critically injured on Tuesday, succumbed while undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice chairperson Arun Halder alleged non-cooperation from Uttar Dinajpur district administration and Raiganj Police District SP during his visit to Kaliaganj.

Speaking to PTI, Halder said that none of the District Collector and SP were present when he met the victim's family member in Kaliaganj.

"The IG North Bengal, district collector and SP have been served a notice to reply within seven days. I could sense that there was an attempt to suppress the truth," Halder said.

Several people were detained but police refused to divulge the details, citing the sensitivity of the issue.

In a tweet, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP alleged that one Mrityunjay Barman was shot dead by the police. He also shared the photo and video of a body, which could not be independently verified by PTI.

However, a senior officer of the Raiganj Police District rejected the allegation.

The officer said that a large contingent of the police has been deployed in the area, where the situation is "peaceful" at present.

Later in the evening, the district administration suspended internet connection and imposed Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 CrPC in the entire Kaliaganj town to keep a check on the law and order situation, a senior official said.

Prohibitory Orders have initially been clamped in parts of the town on Sunday.

"These measures will continue till April 30," the officer said.

On Friday, the body of the girl was found floating in a canal. She went missing a day earlier after leaving home for her tuition classes.

After recovering the body, police allegedly dragged it on the road a few metres, triggering widespread criticism, and eventually leading to the suspension of four Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs).

The girl's family has been alleging that she was raped and murdered, and filed a police complaint against a 20-year-old man and his father who have been arrested.