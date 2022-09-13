WB News Live: BJP claims Swapan Dasgupta injured near Howrah Bridge during protest

Kolkata witnessed dramatic scenes on tuesday after Police fires tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse BJP protesters who were marching to the state secretariat to protest against the TMC government's corruption. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on Monday while trying to visit Santragachi during the BJP's protest march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van. Stay tuned for updates