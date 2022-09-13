WB News Live: BJP claims Swapan Dasgupta injured near Howrah Bridge during protest

Kolkata witnessed dramatic scenes on tuesday after Police fires tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse BJP protesters who were marching to the state secretariat to protest against the TMC government's corruption. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on Monday while trying to visit Santragachi during the BJP's protest march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van. Stay tuned for updates
BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista tweets about the protest
The BJP has claimed that leader Swapan Dasgupta was injured during a protest march near Howrah bridge in Kolkata.
JUST IN | A second procession of protestors obstructed by police barricades in Howrah. Cops also used water cannons.The third procession led by BJP chief Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata is headingtowards Howrah bridge.
War of words between TMC and BJP
Kolkata police trigger tear gas shells to disperse protesters; Police also use water cannon to disperse bjp supporters at Satragachi.
Some BJP supporters throw bricks at police
Why are the protests taking place and what we know so far:
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, and MP Locket Chatterjee were detained by the police in Kolkata while they were on their way to the party's protest march outside the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday.
BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.
The BJP hired several trains - three from north Bengal and four from south Bengal - to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of the state to the metropolis and Howrah for the march.
BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh was expected to lead the procession from north Kolkata, while leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was supposed to be part of the rally from Santragachi area.
Traffic movement halted by police on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, in view of BJP's Nabanna Chalo march
They were stopped in front of police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.
