West Bengal News Live: Dilip Ghosh’s sudden announcement to ‘end’ BJP march to secretariat creates confusion

NCW seeks action against male officers of Kolkata Police who 'assaulted' woman BJP leader
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought stringent action from the Kolkata Police against its male officers who allegedly assaulted a senior BJP leader and an FIR against them.
The NCW said it has come across a video clip on Twitter, in which senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meena Devi Purohit is seen getting brutally assaulted by male police officers during the mega "Nabanna Cholo" (march to the state secretariat) rally taken out by the saffron party in Kolkata on Tuesday against the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal.
Dilip Ghosh’s sudden announcement to ‘end’ BJP march to secretariat creates confusion
A confusion was created amid West Bengal BJP’s march to the secretariat when its senior leader Dilip Ghosh, who was leading one of the processions, announced “Nabanna rally is over” following a clash between the police and party workers, and left the place.
The BJP national vice-president made the statement when the police stopped the procession, which was moving towards state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, near the Rabindra Setu, popularly known as Howrah bridge, connecting Kolkata and Howrah at around 2.30 pm.
BJP’s march to WB secretariat: Party workers torch car, clash with cops
Parts of Kolkata and Howrah district turned into a battlefield on Tuesday as BJP supporters clashed with the police while trying to get past barricades erected to prevent them from marching towards the West Bengal secretariat ‘Nabanna’.
A police vehicle was also set on fire during the march organised to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress government.
Several police officers and saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured during the rally.