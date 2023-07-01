WB SEC to use 315 companies of central forces for polls

WB poll panel to use 315 central force companies for area domination, naka checking during panchayat elections

An SEC official said they might review the deployment of central forces later depending on the situation.

  • Jul 01 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 22:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has decided to use 315 companies of central forces primarily for area domination, naka checking, confidence-building measures, international and interstate checkpoints and patrolling for the July 8 panchayat polls.

In a directive to all district magistrates, district panchayat election officers (DPEOs), commissioner of police and SPs, the poll panel said the central forces will be deployed for patrolling, route marches and other confidence-building measures where political violence/complaints of intimidation have been received by the commission and the district and police administrations.

“Instructions must be followed in true spirit with respect to the deployment of 315 Coys of CAPF that have started arriving in the districts,” it added.

The SEC said to strengthen effective communication with the central forces, mobile numbers of DPEO, CP/SP, PROs, observers and other officers connected with the conduct of the election must be shared with the commanders and senior officials of the CAPF.

An SEC official told PTI they might review the deployment of central forces later depending on the situation.

state election commission
West Bengal
Central forces
India News
Panchayat elections

