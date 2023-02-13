WB Speaker ‘not neutral’; BJP moves no-confidence motion

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday moved a no-confidence motion against West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, for allegedly not letting Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari speak inside the House.

Adhikari also questioned the neutrality of the Speaker who, during the day's proceedings, ordered expunging of a part of the Nandigram MLA’s speech during a discussion on the governor's address.

The saffron party members also staged a walkout in protest.

"We have decided in our legislative party meeting to move a non-confidence motion against the Speaker as per the rule. We have seen that the Speaker of our Assembly has been causing hindrance whenever we are trying to speak in the House.

"Today, he not only expunged part of my speech but also directed me not to say anything against the CM and IAS and IPS officers," Adhikari told reporters.

Later, the party submitted a communication to the Assembly secretariat informing it about the no-confidence motion.

"He (the Speaker) cannot dictate what will be the content of my speech. We have a question on his neutrality," he said.

Reacting to the development, senior Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy said, "People can submit many things. But there are certain rules which are followed in the Assembly. The assembly does not run on the orders of any person, party or position. Let the no-confidence motion come. We will see."