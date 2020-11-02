WBCPCR in talks with state govt for residential schools for migrant workers’ children

Children of migrant workers, who often have to go to other states in search of employment, are unable to continue their education properly due to poverty. Now to ensure that such children in West Bengal do not drop out of school, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) is in talks with the state government to set up more residential schools in every district to ensure that these children can complete their education even if their parents have to go to other states.

WBCPCR is holding discussions with the Education and Labour Departments regarding their plan to execute the initiative. “An experts committee has been set up to look into the matter,”said WBCPCR chairperson Ananya Chakraborty told DH. The committee will comprises of WBCPCR members, representatives from the UNICEF, social workers and researchers.

Sources in the state administration said that the state’s Sarva Siksha Mission had informed the WBCPCR that the government was already running some residential schools where children from financially weaker sections of society were being taught. Apart from conventional education, they were also provided with vocational training to increase their employment opportunities.

However, sources in WBCPCR said that the number of such residential schools needed to be substantially increased especially in the districts of Murshidabad, Malda, North and South 24 Paraganas, which have a large numbers of migrant workers.

WBCPCR is not just considering the prospect for children of migrant workers from Bengal, but also that the WBCPCR is concerned about, but also for children of migrant workers coming to Kolkata from other states.

Pointing out that such children from other states often face the language barrier while studying in Bengali and Hindi-medium schools in Bengal, WBCPCR officials said that the option of teaching them in the language of their choice could be explored if a substantial number of such children reside in a aprticular area.