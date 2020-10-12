WBPCC President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury keen on forming ‘third alternative’ in Bengal with the Left

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has called for setting up a third alternative against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP by joining forces with the Left Front in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Ever since taking charge of the state unit on September 10, Chowdhury, also the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, had been keen on reviving the alliance with Left Front formed ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections.

He had also set up a committee for holding the initial discussion with the Left Front regarding the alliance.

Congress sources said that a section of state leaders including Chowdhury were hopeful that the party would be able to benefit from the “anti-incumbency” factor against the TMC if it joins forces with the Left Front.

But if the alliance did not materialise then BJP would benefit from it to a large extent, sources said. They also said that Chowdhury spoke in favour of joining forces with the Left Front at a recent party meeting.

Although he is yet to reveal how far the discussions with the Left Front has progressed Chowdhury at a party rally said that he wanted to project the Left-Congress alliance as a “third alternative” against the TMC and BJP.

“The people of Bengal don’t want the ‘cut money’ model of TMC neither do they want the ‘Hathras’ model. We will form the third alternative by joining forces with the Left Front,” said Chowdhury.

However, he is yet to speak to the Left Front leadership over the issue which according to sources created a bit of concern in the Left camp.

Congress sources said that he was yet to receive any report from the district units and hence it was not yet possible for him to hold any discussion with the Left Front regarding seat sharing. He is also yet to form the new Pradesh Congress Committee.

This has once again put a question mark on the possibility of an alliance between TMC and Congress regarding which speculations started following the bonhomie between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee.