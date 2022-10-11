WBSSC scam: ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

Former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education and TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya was arrested on Tuesday after being questioned overnight by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

He will be produced before the Court on Wednesday.

West Bengal | Former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education & TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya was arrested today after being questioned overnight by Enforcement Directorate on the School Service Commission (SSC) scam. He will be produced before the Court today. — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

More to follow...