We must work together to restore greenery devastated by Amphan: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged people to come forward and work together to restore the greenery of the state which has been devastated by cyclone Amphan last month.

She said the cyclone caused incalculable ecological damage in Kolkata and the districts and uprooted thousands of trees when it made landfall on May 20.

On World Environment Day, she urged the people to save green to save lives.

Best wishes to all on #WorldEnvironmentDay. Save green, save life. After the cyclone, incalculable ecological damage has occurred in #Kolkata & south #Bengal. Tens of thousands of trees have been uprooted. We must all work together to restore the greenery in our State, Banerjee tweeted.

Banerjee has announced that her government would plant five crore mangrove trees within a month in the Sunderbans, ravaged by the cyclone.

The chief minister is scheduled to launch the project at a programme in Harish Park near her residence.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Kolkata Police and the West Bengal Police have also decided to plant saplings in the city and other parts of the state along with the environment department on the occasion.

World Environment Day is celebrated to encourage awareness about protecting the environment.