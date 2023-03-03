We shall work together: BJP to NPP after poll results in Meghalaya

BJP on Thursday extended its support to National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya to form the next government even as the saffron party levelled serious allegations of corruption against the party and its president Conrad K Sangma during the campaigns.

"I am to express my special estimation that we shall work together and alleviate our relationship in the best interest of the state," Ernest Mawrie, president of BJP's Meghalaya unit said in a letter of support to NPP president and CM Conrad K Sangma on Thursday night.

Mawrie, who had levelled serious corruption allegations against the NPP and Sangma said the support was extended as per direction of BJP's national president J P Nadda. Before the elections, Mawrie issued several statements to the media alleging that Sangma and his brother, James Sangma (who lost the election this time) accumulated assets while neglecting development in the state.

The NPP emerged as the single largest party with 26 seats on Thursday and it needs five more seats in order to form the next government. BJP retained its 2018 tally of two MLAs this time even as top leadership of the party had campaigned for a government to be led by it in Meghalaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that there was large-scale corruption in Meghalaya and promised to set up an inquiry commission headed by a Supreme Court Judge to inquire into the alleged scams. BJP, however, quit the NPP-led government just before the polls and fielded candidates in all 60 seats.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), a regional party, which emerged as the second largest party with 11 seats, also expressed willingness to support the NPP-led government in Meghalaya again. The UDP was also part of the government in 2018 with six MLAs.

While thanking BJP for extending support for formation of the next government, Conrad Sangma tweeted, "We will continue to work together and serve Meghalaya and its people."