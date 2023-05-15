Weapons of Kuki militant groups found intact during inspection: Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Monday said that the weapons of the Kuki insurgent groups in Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the government have been found intact during an inspection carried out by a Joint Monitoring Committee comprising the army and the state police.

"The weapons of the groups have been found intact but the government will firmly deal with the use of any illegal weapons in the violence," CM told reporters at Imphal, a day after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised him about the present law and order situation in the state.

The statement assumes significance given the fact that the state government had earlier suspected possible involvement of Kuki insurgent groups in the violence. Army and the state police carried out an inspection of the weapons following such apprehension.

At least 25 Kuki insurgent groups have been in suspension of operation with the government since 2008. Their cadres and leaders are lodged in designated camps and details of their weapons were also submitted to the government as per the ground rules of the agreement. Singh said the joint monitoring committee was also taking steps for the return of the cadres of the groups to their designated camps.

The army also feared involvement of Meitei insurgent groups, who are still out of the peace process.

At least 71 people have died and over 35,000 people were displaced, belonging to both the Kuki and the Meitei communities, due to the ethnic clashes since May 3. The violence started in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district following a "solidarity march" organised by tribal students' organisations opposing a move to fulfill the demand for ST status for the majority Meitei community. The violence spilled over to several other parts of Manipur. Over 1,000 weapons belonging to security forces were also snatched by miscreants during the riot. More than 500 such weapons have still remained missing.

Separate administration:

As the fear of further violence continued, at least 10 Kuki MLAs, including seven from ruling BJP, issued a joint statement on May 12 urging the Centre for "a separate administration" for the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-inhabited areas in Manipur. But the CM on Monday said that there was no such situation which would affect or alter the integrity of the state. "The Union Home Minister assured that the Centre would firmly deal with the prevailing situation of the state and restoring peace and normalcy is his utmost priority. He also gave assurance that the unity and integrity of the state would not be affected at any cost," Singh said.

No more protest

Singh appealed to all not to carry out any form of rally, sit-in protest or use slogans, adding that such activities could hamper the initiatives taken up to restore peace and normalcy in the state. "The state government is taking up all possible steps to restore normalcy. The paramilitary forces have been deployed at foothills and essential items needed for people staying at shelter camps opened at various places are also being provided."

He appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and unverified information, adding that the prevailing situation is very crucial and if not controlled, can affect the peaceful co-existence of the future generation. He sought support of civil society organizations in the state in the government’s efforts to restore peace and normalcy.

Singh, three cabinet ministers and Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba met Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday.

Curfew and restriction on the use of mobile and broadband internet, meanwhile, are still in force in Manipur. Army and paramilitary forces are still deployed to prevent further violence.