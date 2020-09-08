Air hostess assaulted for being 'Covid-19 carrier'

West Bengal: Air hostess allegedly assaulted for being 'Covid-19 carrier'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 08 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 23:26 ist

An air hostess working with a leading domestic airline, on Tuesday, filed a complaint against her neighbours alleging that they have been stigmatising her by calling her 'Covid-19 carrier' and have also physically assaulted her, The Times of India reported.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The woman staying in Howrah, Kolkata, wrote in her complaint that she has been facing harassment from the past few days. "I am continuously being harassed by some people of my locality because I am an air hostess. After the resumption of air services, they have started accusing me of being corona positive," She told TOI.

She further added that recently she was physically assaulted and was accused of being 'corona carrier' while she was feeding stray dogs. Her neighbours also questioned her character. 

In her email complaint, she sought help from the Howrah City Police commissioner.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
West Bengal
COVID-19
harrassment

What's Brewing

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

 