West Bengal: Air hostess allegedly assaulted for being 'Covid-19 carrier'

An air hostess working with a leading domestic airline, on Tuesday, filed a complaint against her neighbours alleging that they have been stigmatising her by calling her 'Covid-19 carrier' and have also physically assaulted her, The Times of India reported.

The woman staying in Howrah, Kolkata, wrote in her complaint that she has been facing harassment from the past few days. "I am continuously being harassed by some people of my locality because I am an air hostess. After the resumption of air services, they have started accusing me of being corona positive," She told TOI.

She further added that recently she was physically assaulted and was accused of being 'corona carrier' while she was feeding stray dogs. Her neighbours also questioned her character.

In her email complaint, she sought help from the Howrah City Police commissioner.