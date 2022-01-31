Bengal allows schools, colleges to reopen from Feb 3

West Bengal allows schools, colleges, varsities to reopen from Feb 3

  Jan 31 2022
The government will take a decision on reopening of private schools later, CM Banerjee said. Credit: AFP Photo

The West Bengal government allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from February 3 as the pandemic situation improved in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.

"We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said.

Banerjee said the Covid-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.

