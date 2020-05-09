West Bengal approves eight trains to bring migrants

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 09 2020, 17:30 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 22:00 ist

After letter from  Union Home Minister Amit Shah to  West Bengal Chief Minister over delay in transporting stranded people, West Bengal Government on Saturday hurriedly approved eight Shramik Special  trains.

As per the approval given by West Bengal government, it will receive 2 trains each from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, 3 from Karnataka and one from Telangana. The railways will operate these trains in next couple of days, says railway ministry official.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

However, West Bengal govenment did not approve Maharashtra originating trains as thousands of migrants stranded there. As per the government records, 16 trains required to ferry stranded people from Maharashtra to West Bengal. Though Maharahstra government put out a request to run 8 trains, West Bengal did not approve it.

Though railways so far operated 304 trains and ferried over 3.4 lakh migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims to thwir home state from different states.

So far only two trains run to West Bengal, one from Rajasthan and the other from Kerala.

As per the guidelines issued by the railways, Shramik special trains will be operated only after getting written approval from both sending and receiving states. The railways acts as only carrier while receiving state and sending states have to make arrangement for identify and bring them to stations. 

Row over running special trains to stranded people kicked up after Union Home Minister Amit Shah shot off a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee saying the despite the Centre is arranging special trains for transport stranded people, the state is not coming forward to avail.

However the TMC hit back saying that it is planning   eight trains to bring back migrants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana

