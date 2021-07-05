West Bengal Assembly adjourned after obituary references

Bengal Assembly adjourned after obituary references

A two-minute silence was observed by the members in memory of the deceased

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 05 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 16:36 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Assembly speaker Biman Bandopadhyay and State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inside State Assembly premises during inaugural session of state Assembly. Credit: PTI Photo

The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday after obituary references were made to eminent personalities who died recently.

Speaker Biman Banerjee condoled the demise of MLA Jayant Naskar, former legislators Sultan Singh, Narmada Chandra Roy, Gauri Shankar Dutt and Abdur Rahman, filmmaker Buddhadev Dasgupta and athlete Milkha Singh among others.

The Assembly was subsequently adjourned.

The business of the House, which began on July 2, will continue till July 8.

The state budget for 2021-22 is likely to be placed in the Assembly on July 7.

