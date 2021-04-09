West Bengal Assembly elections: 13 years after protest, industrialisation issue may come back to haunt TMC in Singur

Thirteen years after the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) agitation against the erstwhile Left Front government’s acquisition of farmlands for the Tata Motor’s Nano car factory which catapulted the party to power in West Bengal, the situation in Singur is a bit ironic.

TMC came to power in 2011 riding the wave of farmers’ discontent against the proposed factory on their land but now a large section of farmers are having second thoughts on their decision to support the agitation. Singur in Hooghly district will go to polls on April 10 in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Barring some broken concrete pipes and remains of concrete boundary walls, nothing remains of the car factory, the shed and walls of which were demolished with dynamite a few years ago. However, farmers who at that time refused to give their land for the factory and got it back after the TMC came to power said cultivation in the restored lands was nowhere near their expectations.

“It’s nothing like what it used to be before the factory was set up. After all these years it seems we got nothing for supporting the agitation. We did not get work in the factory. Our land is barely cultivable and we are facing an uncertain future,” a farmer from Singur who refused to give his land for the Tata factory told DH. The land was returned to him in 2016. Fearing political repercussions, he requested not to be named.

Many farmers like him who got back their land now survive mainly on the TMC government’s aids and odd jobs. They now feel “betrayed” and want industrialization in Singur. Sensing the public mood the TMC, BJP and CPI(M) have all promised to set up industry in Singur if voted to power. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself recently promised to set up industries in Singur if TMC returns to power.

“We will set up industries in Singur if voted to power. The public mood here is clearly in favour of industry,” said BJP candidate Rabindranath Bhattacharya.

Popularly known as “Mastermoshai” ( teacher) in the area, the TMC turncoat was a prominent face in the land agitation. The sitting TMC MLA joined the BJP after not being renominated by his former party.

The TMC candidate Becharam Manna also could not brush aside the industry issue and said that few Agro related industries have already come up in Singur.

The CPI(M) candidate Srijan Bhattacharya said that “industry will be the key issue in Singur.”

However, both the BJP and the TMC are having a tough time quelling their internal discontent. Despite having a lead in Singur in the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP faced severe internal discontent over fielding Bhattacharya.

Discontent is also brewing among a section of TMC workers and leaders in Singur over Manna’s candidature. TMC sources said that these leaders have now become inactive which may cost TMC in the elections.

“This time it will not be easy for the TMC. It will be a neck to neck fight with the BJP in Singur,” a senior TMC leader from Singur told DH.

Key candidates:

Becharam Manna (TMC)

Rabindranath Bhattacharya (BJP)

Srijan Bhattacharya (CPIM)

Winner in 2016 Assembly elections:

Rabindranath Bhattacharya (TMC)

Margin: 20,327 votes