West Bengal assembly passes motion condemning Manipur violence

A motion condemning “inhuman and barbaric actions”, and seeking Centre’s immediate action for restoring peace in Manipur got carried through in the West Bengal legislative assembly on Monday, as a pandemonium broke in.

“I had thought that this resolution in Manipur’s interest, in the interest of mothers and sisters, will be supported unanimously by all,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, as she rose to speak in the discussion.

Banerjee said that Bengal’s image is being tarnished, all the time, and pointed at the numerous central teams that have visited the state. “When I.N.D.I.A comes to power, each of your cases will be looked into. Be ready for the days ahead,” she said, directing her salvo at the BJP.

The chief minister said that she had expected constructive discussion on the issue. “Manipur is a very sensitive issue… Initially, I had written a letter to the (Union) home minister. I could have gone without doing so… I wanted to go to talk peace,” she said, adding that those who were obstructing her from speaking on Manipur, were against the Northeast, against democracy, against unity, against peace, and against humanity.

Also Read | Supreme Court terms offence against Manipur women 'horrendous', says it does not want matter to be handled by state police

“I feel that it’s appropriate for the prime minister to give a statement on the Manipur issue – how to return peace to the state. If it’s felt that our opinion is required, we can also help,” she said, while mentioning that the prime minister can go abroad, but not once to Manipur, and stand by it.

Banerjee said that peace can also be ushered in through discussion. She recalled how the situation improved in the Naxal-affected districts, and in Darjeeling, in the state. “If the prime minister can’t, give us the responsibility. We will go to Manipur, and bring peace,” she said.

Reacting to an earlier comment made in the house – where I.N.D.I.A, the alliance’s name was compared to that of a company’s, Banerjee said that the BJP will diminish to turn into a company, instead. “The day the I.N.D.I.A government comes in, it will bring back peace,” she said.