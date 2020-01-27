West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against CAA

Incidentally, Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab have passed resolutions against the new citizenship law

West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The resolution tabled by the state government demanded that the Centre should scrap CAA along with NPR and NRC. West Bengal became the fourth state after Kerala, Rajasthan, and Punjab to pass a resolution against the CAA.

Addressing the House, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described CAA as “against the Indian Constitution and humanity” and demanded that the Centre must repeal it.

“We want CAA to be repealed immediately. We also want the NPR to be scraped,” said Banerjee.

She urged the Left Front and Congress to set aside differences and unite to fight for the interest of the country. She also urged them not to indulge in baseless criticism of her government. The Left Front and Congress supported the resolution.

However, the BJP legislative party opposed the resolution and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enacting the CAA.

CAA  has become the bone of contention between the Chief Minister of West Bengal and BJP. She has also been at loggerheads with the Centre over NPR.

