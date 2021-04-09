West Bengal Assembly polls: Will Jai Shree Ram chant satisfy hunger? asks CPI(M)'s Dipsita Dhar

CPI(M)'s Dipsita Dhar has emerged as a force to reckon with in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections. A feisty leader who prefers to speak straightforwardly, Dispita is taking on BJP's Baishali Dalmiya, the daughter of the late Jagmohan Dalmiya in the Bali constituency. Her opponent has the monetary and political strength, but Dipsita is refusing to flinch.

"CPI(M)'s fight has always been against the Capitalist class and we will continue to do that," she says smilingly in an interview with BBC Hindi.

Bengal is witnessing an Assembly election which is very much different from any of its predecessors. Religion and the polarisation based on that is probably featuring in the state's political landscape and threatens to upset many equations. But does that bother the young CPM candidate?

"Will Jai Shree Ram chant satisfy one's hunger?" asks a bemused Dipista.

"One can say Jai Shree Ram or Allahu Akbar, but even that person will need a job to earn a living. If chanting Jai Shree Ram or Allahu Akbar solves everything, then there would have been no problem at all. You can say those lines, you can even say Narendra Modi zindabad or Mamata Banerjee zindabad. But in the end, you need a job. And we are fighting for that," she adds.

Bali constituency will go to polls on April 10. The counting of the votes of the Bengal Assembly election will take place on May 2.