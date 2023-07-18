West Bengal Assembly session likely to begin from July 26

The West Bengal Assembly session is likely to start by this month-end, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Since the panchayat election is over and the results are out, preparations are on to start the next session from July 26, he told PTI.

"A meeting was held in this connection to discuss organising the session from July 26. This will be a short one," he said.

The session may continue till the first week of August, the official said, adding that a final decision is yet to be taken.