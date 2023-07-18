West Bengal Assembly session likely to begin from July 26

Bengal Assembly session likely to begin from July 26

The session may continue till the first week of August, an official said, adding that a final decision is yet to be taken.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 18 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 14:51 ist
West Bengal Assembly. Credit: PTI File Photo

The West Bengal Assembly session is likely to start by this month-end, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Since the panchayat election is over and the results are out, preparations are on to start the next session from July 26, he told PTI.

Also Read: BJP forms team of MPs to look into 'atrocities on women, large-scale violence' during Bengal panchayat polls

"A meeting was held in this connection to discuss organising the session from July 26. This will be a short one," he said.

