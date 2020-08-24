West Bengal Assembly session to begin next month

West Bengal Assembly session to begin next month

  Aug 24 2020
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 15:34 ist
Representative image. Credits: PTI

A session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin next month with all Covid-19 safety norms in place, a senior government official said on Monday.

The state government has sent a proposal for resuming the Assembly either from the first or the second week of September, he said, adding safety measures will be ensured.

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee confirmed it and said plans are being chalked out for the commencement of the session.

"The session will start either in the first or the second week of the next month. We are working on how to have the sessions by maintaining Covid-19 protocols. We are yet to receive the proposal from the state government," he told PTI.

This will be a short session, a source at the Assembly said.

