West Bengal Assembly Speaker dismisses plea against Mukul Roy

West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has rejected a petition filed by a state BJP leader seeking disqualification of veteran politician Mukul Roy from MLA's post, as he had switched parties after the assembly elections.

Mukul, a founder-member of the Trinamool, had joined the BJP in 2017, but returned to his former party, after having won an assembly seat, last year.

Suvendu Adhikari, a BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly had sought Mukul's removal as MLA, in accordance with anti-defection law for switching parties after the assembly elections.

After having taken into consideration the claims put forward by both sides, the Speaker, on Friday, dismissed the petition, as the petitioner's evidence against Mukul lacked the quality and weight that was expected.

The Speaker told reporters, "... In the facts and circumstances of the case, and in law, I find that the petitioner has not been able to establish the contentions made in the petition... and accordingly I dismiss the petition."

Earlier in January, the Supreme Court had asked the Speaker to take a call within two weeks on the plea seeking Mukul's disqualification. The case reached the apex court when an order of Calcutta High Court which asked for a decision on Mukul was challenged. BJP MLA Ambika Roy had moved court challenging Mukul's nomination for chairman's post of Public Accounts Committee.

