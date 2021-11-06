West Bengal Assembly to be adjourned after obituary reference to Subrata on November 8

Bengal Assembly to adjourn after first half on Nov 8

The Winter session of the assembly, which began on November 1, is currently underway

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 06 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 15:34 ist
Trinamool Congress leaders pay last respects to the mortal remains of West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee. Credit: PTI Photo

An obituary reference would be made to Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee at the West Bengal Assembly in the first half on November 8, following which the House will be adjourned for the day, an official said on Saturday.

The Winter session of the assembly, which began on November 1, is currently underway.

"There will be an obituary meeting in the first half of the assembly on Monday. After the obituary reference, the House will be adjourned for the day. Regular businesses will be held the next day," the official said.

Also Read: Political leaders, admirers pay last respects to TMC veteran Subrata Mukherjee

Mukherjee, 75, died at a state-run hospital on Thursday night following a massive cardiac arrest.

He was an MLA for over 50 years and a minister in the TMC government since 2011, besides holding portfolios in the Congress government in West Bengal in the 1970s.

India News
West Bengal
Kolkata
TMC
Congress

