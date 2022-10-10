WB BJP wants Centre to intervene in communal flare-up

West Bengal BJP calls for Centre’s ‘intervention’ in Kolkata communal flare-up

Swapan Dasgupta, former Rajya Sabha member, wrote to PM Modi bringing the latter’s attention to the incident

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Oct 10 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 22:58 ist
Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI File Photo

An alleged flare up between members of two communities in south-west Kolkata’s Mominpur area prompted Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in West Bengal to seek Centre’s attention. Meanwhile, starting Monday, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed in the affected locality for three days.

BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, reached out to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and state Governor, with a request that central forces be deployed in the affected area of the state capital.

In a letter written to Shah, Adhikari requested for Centre’s intervention and deployment of central armed police forces. Adhikari alleged that the state government “seems to be unable to control the law and order”.

Also Read | War of words between TMC and BJP over clashes between two groups in Kolkata

Adhikari also wrote to West Bengal Governor La Ganesan with a similar request.

Adhikari’s letters could also have been triggered after the Kolkata Police detained state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar for the day. Majumdar was on his way to visit the affected locality. Several senior BJP leaders tweeted and condemned Majumdar being detained.

Swapan Dasgupta, former Rajya Sabha member, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi bringing the latter’s attention to the incident. “I urge you to throw the weight of the entire Union government behind the alarm over the grave deterioration of law and order in West Bengal,” Dasgupta mentioned.

BJP supporters protested in the city, and in some district towns.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Kolkata
BJP
Centre
India News

What's Brewing

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Modi and Mulayam shared a unique relationship

Modi and Mulayam shared a unique relationship

UAE expects trade with India to cross $100 bn in 3 yrs

UAE expects trade with India to cross $100 bn in 3 yrs

Lucknow woman becomes UK high commissioner for a day

Lucknow woman becomes UK high commissioner for a day

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

 