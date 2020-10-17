Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tests Covid-19 positive

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 17 2020, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 01:08 ist
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday tested positive for coronavirus following which he was taken to a private hospital, health department sources said.

Ghosh with mild fever was admitted to the high dependency unit (HDU) of the hospital, they said.

"He is having 102-degree fever and undergoing treatment. He is being treated for the disease. His oxygen saturation level is fine. There is nothing to worry about," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The Medinipur MP had been keeping unwell for the last couple of days following which he took the COVID-19 test.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
West Bengal
Dilip Ghosh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Dasara celebrates frontline workers' triumph over evil

Dasara celebrates frontline workers' triumph over evil

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

Glass and blood: Aftermath of Karabakh hospital bombing

Glass and blood: Aftermath of Karabakh hospital bombing

IPL 2020: RCB need to make right moves

IPL 2020: RCB need to make right moves

What does ‘negative’ on a coronavirus test really mean?

What does ‘negative’ on a coronavirus test really mean?

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

 