West Bengal BJP chief says 'Corona is over', TMC asks him to visit a doctor

  • Sep 11 2020, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 17:10 ist
BJP State President and MP Dilip Ghosh. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic is over but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is imposing lockdown and other restrictions in West Bengal only to stop BJP from organising public meetings before the assembly polls due next year.

Ghosh's comment was made at a time when the country and the state are witness to sharp spikes in Covid-19 cases daily of 95000 and 3000 respectively.

The rally where Ghosh made his remark was held in Hooghly district on Wednesday which was attended by a large number of people disreagrding the social distancing norms of the contagion.

The video of the meeting has gone viral.

"Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) brothers (supporters) are feeling uneasy after seeing the gathering (at the meeting). It is not due to the fear of coronavirus, but due to fear of BJP! Corona is over, but Didi is unnecessarily imposing lockdown across the state to stop BJP from holding meetings and rallies," Ghosh said.

A complete lockdown is on in the state on Friday. The Trinamool Congress mocked Ghosh for his comments and asked him to visit a doctor.

"Every day we are witnessing a spike of 3000 cases in Bengal and more than 95,000 cases in the country. And BJP state president Dilip Ghosh is making a hilarious statement that COVID-19 is gone ! I think he should visit a doctor for his treatment," TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bengal now stands at 1,93,175. More than 3700 people have died due to the contagion, including comorbidities.

Hooghly district, where Ghosh was addressing the rally, has registered the fifth-highest number of cases in the state.

