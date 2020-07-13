WB BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy found hanging near home

West Bengal BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging near his home

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2020, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 11:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning, police sources said.

"Ray was found hanging near a shop at Hemtabad area this (Monday) morning. We have started an investigation," a senior district police officer said.

Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment -- a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

"The death of Debendra Nath Roy, Hemtabad MLA-Uttar Dinajpur District, raises serious issues including allegations of murder. Need for a thorough impartial probe to unravel the truth and blunt political violence," West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
BJP
CPI(M)

What's Brewing

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 