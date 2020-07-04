West Bengal BJP’s Covid-19 dilemma

The Covid-19 pandemic has put West Bengal BJP in a dilemma. The state unit of the saffron party which earlier decided to resume political activities with a door to door campaign across Bengal, is now having second thoughts. With Covid-19 cases increasing in the state, the BJP leadership had earlier limited party activities such as protest demonstrations. But the state leadership has made the restrictions more stringent after MP Locket Chatterjee tested positive for Covid-19.

A section of state BJP leaders, including state president Dilip Ghosh, think that all party activities apart from virtual rallies should be suspended in view of the pandemic. However, there are differences of opinion in the party over the issue. Another section of leaders are apprehensive that if party workers remain indoors in fear of infection, BJP will lag behind the Trinamool Congress (TMC), ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Ghosh has made it clear that he is ready to temporarily put party activities on hold. “ First you have to save your lives and then think of other things. Political activities can wait,” he recently told party workers.

He also said that in view of the pandemic they will not hold any protest demonstrations or gatherings for now. Party workers have been asked not to come to the state BJP headquarters in Central Kolkata, if its not urgent.

Senior leaders such as Mukul Roy have already decided not to come to the party office to avoid infection.

BJP had earlier alleged that there was a prevalence of Covid-19 cases among TMC leaders because they violated the lockdown. They further alleged that in the name of enforcing the lockdown, the TMC government was preventing BJP leaders from distributing relief materials in cyclone affected areas.

But after Chatterjee, who was very active in terms of aid distribution and staging protests, tested positive for the infection, the state BJP leadership is in a dilemma over continuing political activities during the pandemic.