West Bengal BJP struggles with internal discontent

BJP is hoping to repeat its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections. But all is not well in Bengal BJP as a section of senior leaders are not in good terms with the state leadership while some others are unhappy with them for not getting due importance in the party.

The situation has become such that the BJP leadership in West Bardhaman district has dissociated itself from the activities of the followers of Union Minister Babul Supriyo and said that their work is not related to BJP.

State BJP sources revealed that Supriyo’s followers took up several activities such as the distribution of relief material, holding agitations near state government offices in the district during the lockdown.

They alleged that they were attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres. Even as TMC denied the allegation the BJP district leadership claimed that those activities had nothing to do with the party.

“All I can say about those activities is that not a single one of them were undertaken by the party,” said Lakshman Ghorai, BJP district president in West Bardhaman.

However, the Minister;’s followers, mostly comprising of members of the party’s Yuva Morcha said that the state leadership is well aware that they are BJP workers.

Speaking to journalists state BJP vice president Sayantan Basu said that he has heard about the issue adding that it could be resolved through discussion.

BJP sources revealed former TMC general secretary Mukul Roy who joined BJP in November 2017 was unhappy with the state BJP leadership for not getting due importance in the party.

However, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh in an apparent effort to quell the discontent said on Sunday that Roy was a key leader of BJP and his experience will be valuable for the party in the 2021 Assembly elections.

According to state BJP insiders, the Bengal BJP chief and Roy had several disagreements regarding party activities especially on roping in leaders from other parties.

The state leadership’s decision of not providing any party post to former TMC leader and Minister Sovan Chatterjee has also raised questions about his relationship with the saffron party.