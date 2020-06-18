Bengal BJP takes out protest march against Ladakh clash

West Bengal BJP takes out protest march against Ladakh clash, calls for boycott of Chinese goods

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 18 2020, 02:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 02:30 ist
Police personnel catch activists of BJP as they shout slogans during an anti-China protest in Siliguri on June 17, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The West Bengal unit of BJP on Wednesday took out a candlelight protest march against the killing of Indian soldiers in the fierce clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Led by senior party leaders and MP Locket Chatterjee, the BJP workers took out a procession condemning the incident and calling for boycott of Chinese products.

Follow live updates on India-China border tension

"We have full faith on Prime Minister Narendra Modi; we had seen after the Pulwama attacks, what a befitting reply Pakistan were given last year," Chatterjee said.

The saffron party workers carried posters and placards that read 'Boycott Made in China Goods', while hailing the Army personnel.

"Every citizen of our country is proud of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in combating imperialist China's conspiracy. The country will forever remember this self-sacrifice. Praying for the 'sadgati' of their 'atma'," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said in a tweet.

Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation between the two countries in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already-volatile border standoff in the region.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Pulwama
Indian Army
BJP
Narendra Modi
Ladakh
China
India-China border
Galwan Valley

What's Brewing

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

 