West Bengal BJP zeroes in on issues for 2021 Assembly election

With an eye on winning the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP has decided to highlight the issues of corruption, politicisation of administration, appeasement politics and crimes against women in the state.

Sources in the BJP revealed that the central leadership has instructed the state leaders to launch an issue-based campaign against the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“We will reach out to people with rallies, door-to-door campaigns as well through social media. It will be done under the ‘No More injustice’ public outreach initiative recently launched by Home Minister Amit Shah,” a senior state BJP leader said.

He also said that the BJP will try to convince the state's people that despite the tall claims of employment generation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nothing concrete has taken place.

"Instead, the unemployment in West Bengal is increasing by leaps and bound. The youth are suffering,” said the BJP leader.

The issue of lack of industrialisation will also be brought to the fore.

According to BJP sources, the issues were raised by several BJP MPs during their recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They said that during the meeting the MPs alleged that there was “unprecedented political violence” in Bengal.

"MP and state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that his party workers were being targeted by the TMC, which is orchestrating violence against Opposition parties. He also said that political violence was alarmingly increasing in Bengal,” sources said.

They also revealed that after the prime minister was briefed about the political situation in Bengal and then the central leadership decided which issues, the BJP will highlight for the 2021 Assembly elections.

It remains to be seen whether the saffron party’s campaign drive makes any impact in Bengal or it fizzles out like its earlier initiatives.

So far most of the public outreach initiatives announced by Bengal BJP seem to have been mere attempts of imitating those of the TMC.