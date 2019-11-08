West Bengal braces for cyclone Bulbul

The very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul is expected to make landfall between the Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh across the Sunderban delta region on the early hours of Sunday. The cyclone is likely expected to reach speeds of about 110-120 kmph with gusts up to 135 kmph.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm will move northwards till the early hours of November 9 and thereafter will “re-curve northeastwards”. Then it will cross West Bengal - Bangladesh Coasts between the Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta on the early hours of November 10.

Speaking to reporters the Director of the Regional Meteorological Director G K Das said that the cyclone can cause serious damage to mud houses, electricity lines and roads. It will also cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has asked the state administration stop fishermen from venturing into deep seas and suspend ferry services on November 9 and 10 in Kolkata and the districts of North and South 24 Paraganas, Hooghly, Howrah, East and West Medinipur.

It has also suggested that those who live in mud huts among the coastal areas of the state be shifted to safer places. RMD has further asked the state administration to ensure that no tourist activities take place near the sea in seaside towns from November 8 till effects of the storm cease in Bengal.

According to the IMD, wind speeds will start to increase from November 8 in the coastal areas of Bengal. From the midnight of November 9 to November 10 forenoon wind speeds to will go up to 110 to 120 kmph.

“It will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph from 9th midnight to 10th forenoon along & off East Medinipur, North & South 24 Parganas. Squally wind speed reaching 40-60 Kmph gusting to 70 Kmph also likely over adjoining districts of West Medinipur, Howrah and Hooghly,” stated a release issued by IMD.