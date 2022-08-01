West Bengal Cabinet expansion on August 3: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday confirmed that Cabinet reshuffle will take place on Wednesday (August 3).
She said that four to five new faces will be introduced in her Cabinet.
The development comes after minister Partha Chatterjee was sacked from the Cabinet following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a teacher recruitment scam.
More to follow...
