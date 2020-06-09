West Bengal: CBI official tests positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata

CBI official tests positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 09 2020, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 21:34 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

A CBI official posted in Kolkata tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources, it is the Central agency the officer who was supervising its anti-corruption unit has been hospitalised. He was working at the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata.

They further revealed that 22 other CBI officials who came in contact with him has been asked to stay in home quarantine and will be tested soon.

Following the incident, the 15th and 16th floor Nizam Palace have been sealed for sanitization and officials working there has been asked to not to come to work till further order.

