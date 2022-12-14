CID to probe custodial death of Bogtui violence accused

West Bengal CID to probe into death of Bogtui violence accused in CBI custody

The Birbhum district police had already started a probe into the custodial death of the accused person in the Bogtui massacre

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 14 2022, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 10:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The West Bengal CID has been ordered to probe into the death of Bogtui violence-accused Lalan Sheikh in CBI custody in Birbhum district, an official said.

Sheikh, a prime accused in Bogtui violence, was found hanging on Monday in the washroom of the central agency’s camp office set up in a guest house, with CBI officials claiming that he died by suicide.

Sheikh’s wife Reshma Bibi on Tuesday filed a complaint at Rampurhat Police Station, alleging that CBI officials had threatened to kill her husband during their visit to Bogtui village as part of the investigation process.

The central agency, however, rejected the allegations as "baseless".

The Birbhum district police had already started a probe into the custodial death of the accused person in the Bogtui massacre.

At least 10 people were killed in arson and violence that followed the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21 this year. The CBI is investigating the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. 

West Bengal
CID
India News
Birbhum violence
calcutta high court

