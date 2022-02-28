West Bengal civic polls: SEC briefs Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, BJP, CPI (M) continue to protest

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday got briefed by the state election commissioner as Opposition parties in the state continued their protests over the violent and allegedly rigged civic elections for 108 municipal bodies on Sunday.

The state election commissioner Saurab Das briefed the Governor for over an hour. “ The SEC has been indicated to take all steps to ensure poll fairness…,” Governor Dhankhar tweeted. On Sunday, Raj Bhavan had called upon the commissioner for a briefing “in view of alarmingly disturbing inputs, depicting scenario of violence and lawlessness, with administration in partisan mode, and systemic failure of State Election Commission, in the election process to municipalities…”.

Dissatisfied with the polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had called a 12-hour state-wide bandh on Monday. A party delegation had also met the Governor on Sunday, and had requested him to intervene. In a letter submitted to the Governor, the BJP stated that they met the state election commissioner and were not satisfied with the meeting. Hence, they had "no other option but to seek your intervention, to take appropriate steps to have entire polls be declared null and void”. The party has asked that polls be redone in presence of central forces.

BJP supporters tried to enforce bandh in pockets where the party has substantial strength. The state government had, however, made it clear that it's opposed to bandhs, and such efforts will be dealt with “strictly and firmly”.

Left supporters also protested in Kolkata on Monday. The polit bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI (M), in a statement, condemned the poll violence. “The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) strongly condemns the manner in which the elections to the 108 Municipal bodies in West Bengal on 27 February were reduced to a farce. Through connivance between the TMC and the state administration (the) overwhelming majority of the voters were denied the right to exercise their vote,” the party said in a statement.

