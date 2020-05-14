West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces 105 special trains for bringing back stranded people

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that her government has arranged 105 special trains to bring back stranded people from the state stuck in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.

“Towards our commitment to helping all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return back to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains,” tweeted Banerjee.

She also stated that the trains will depart from several other states and reach various destinations across Bengal bringing back stranded people.

“Over the coming days, these special trains will embark from different states for various destinations across Bengal bringing our people back home,” she stated in another tweet.

According to the schedule provided by West Bengal government the special trains will run from May 17 to June 15.