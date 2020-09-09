WB CM Mamata declares Durga Puja bonus for journalists

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces Durga Puja bonus for journalists

  • Sep 09 2020, 01:42 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced an annual bonus of Rs 2,000 for accredited journalists in Kolkata and Rs 1,000 for those in the districts during the Durga Pujas.

Banerjee said that the state government has already provided health insurance for journalists under the 'Mabhoi' scheme and has also introduced a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 for retired scribes.

"We (the state government) may be poor, but we have a large heart and want to share the joy with everyone," the chief minister said at a programme to observe the 'Police Day'.

