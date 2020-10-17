Mamata Banerjee extends Navaratri greetings

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee extends Navaratri greetings

The state government has issued guidelines for Durga Puja organisers

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  Oct 17 2020, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 16:59 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished the people on Navaratri, urging to celebrate the festival following all the precautions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri! Seeking blessings from Maa Durga on this auspicious occasion for the good health and prosperity of all. I would urge everyone to celebrate following all health and safety protocols," she tweeted.

The state government has issued guidelines for Durga Puja organisers and urged the people to strictly follow Covid-19 health protocols during the festivities.

Navaratri, which celebrates the defeat of Mahishasura by Goddess Durga signifying the victory of good over evil, is a nine-day festival scheduled to be held till October 25 this year. 

