West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for winning US polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris for their victory in the elections.

She also hoped that the friendship between the US and India will grow.

"Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris May the India-US friendship grow," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election.

Harris, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the US.