West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for winning US polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris for their victory in the elections.
She also hoped that the friendship between the US and India will grow.
"Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris May the India-US friendship grow," Banerjee said on Twitter.
Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election.
Harris, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the US.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe