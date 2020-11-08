West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for winning US polls

Mamata greets Biden, Harris for their win in US polls

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 08 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 14:20 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris for their victory in the elections.

She also hoped that the friendship between the US and India will grow.

"Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris May the India-US friendship grow," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election.

Harris, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the US.

US Presidential Elections 2020
USA
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump

