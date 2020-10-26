West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets people on 'Bijoya Dashami'

WB CM Mamata Banerjee greets people on 'Bijoya Dashami'

The TMC recently received a shot in the arm, when GJM supremo Bimal Gurung quit the NDA and joined the party

  Oct 26 2020
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates a puja pandal ahead of Durga puja festival, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the occasion of 'Bijoya Dashami' or 'Dasain' on Monday, wished the people of the state, while making a special mention of those residing in the Hills, and urged everyone to exchange pleasantries.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, sought blessings of the elders and offered her love to the younger ones.

The TMC recently received a shot in the arm, when GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, who enjoys considerable support in Darjeeling Hills, quit the NDA and joined the party.

"Extending best wishes to 'maa, maati and manush' (mother, motherland, and people) of the state. I seek blessings of the elders and offer love to the younger ones. It's time for Maa Durga's departure.

"Let us exchange pleasantries even as we feel sad, and pray that the festival is celebrated with fervour again next year," Banerjee said on Twitter.

In another tweet, she sent her warm regards to the people of the Hills.

"Greetings to all my brothers and sisters in the Hills on the occasion of Dasain," the CM added.

Bijoya Dashami, also known as Dussehra or Dasain, marks the triumph of good over evil. The festival, celebrated in several parts of the country, involves religious processions, family gatherings and merrymaking.

