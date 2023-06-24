West Bengal: Congress panchayat candidate among 5 arrested for making crude bombs

Five people, including a Congress panchayat candidate, were arrested from a house in West Bengal's Birbhum district where crude bombs were allegedly being made, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a house in Bahirgora village in Margram police station area was raided around midnight, they said.

Crude bombs were being made on the roof of the house, they claimed.

Those arrested were Chamatkar Seikh, a Congress candidate in Hasan-II panchayat, the owner of the house Sheikh Tom, and Ghiyasuddin Sheikh, Duke Sheikh and Anarul Sheikh, police said.

Police said they have seized some crude bombs, and materials that were being used for making them.

A case was lodged and an investigation is underway, they said.

West Bengal's rural areas will be voting for the panchayat polls on July 8.