West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passes away

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 78.

West Bengal Congress confirmed the news on Twitter and condoled the demise of Somen Mitra.

WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6T207fyt2A — West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) July 29, 2020

