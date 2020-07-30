West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passes away

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passes away

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 30 2020, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 07:06 ist
Somen Mitra. Credit: Screen grab of video on YouTube

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 78. 

West Bengal Congress confirmed the news on Twitter and condoled the demise of Somen Mitra.

“WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family. May his soul rest in peace,” West Bengal Youth Congress tweeted.

More to follow...

