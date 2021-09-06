West Bengal Congress seeks to contest Bhabanipur bypoll

In a move that may affect the current closeness between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress, State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury on Monday announced that the State unit wants to field a candidate in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency by-election.

TMC had announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s name as its candidate for the Assembly seat.

Speaking to reporters at the State Congress headquarters in Kolkata, Chowdhury said that they want to contest the Bhabanipur by-election representing the Left-Congress alliance.

"We want to field a candidate in Bhabanipur representing the Left-Congress alliance. But the AICC will take the final decision in this regard. We have sent our proposal to Delhi,” said Chowdhury.

He said that apart from Bhabanipu, Congress will support Left Front candidates in Jangipur and Samserganj Assembly seats in Murshidabad district.

"If the Left Front wants we will also take part in their campaigning,” said Chowdhury.

Asked whether he has informed the CPI(M) about the State Congress’ decision to contest the Bhabanipur by-election, he said "We are always in touch with the CPI(M). We have informed them about our decision.”

The development assumes significance as earlier Chowdhury said that it was his “personal opinion” that Congress should not field a candidate at Bhabanipur.

The by-election at Bhabanipur is crucial as Mamata needs to secure a victory in it to continue as Chief Minister. As per constitutional law, she has to get elected to the State Assembly within six months of taking oath as Chief Minister on May 5. Otherwise, she has to step down from her post.

The TMC supremo lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the last Assembly election in a high stakes contest at Nandigram. It became apparent that Mamata will contest from Bhabanipur when senior TMC leader and Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay who won from the constituency resigned on May 21.

The by-election at Bhabanipur along with elections at Jangipur and Samserganj will be held on September 30.