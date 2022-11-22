West Bengal cop sustains bullet injury amid clash between two factions of political party

WB cop sustains bullet injury in political party clash

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police constable in West Bengal's Basirhat Police District sustained a bullet injury while trying to stop a clash that had broken out between two factions of a political party, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

At least 41 people have been arrested thus far for their alleged involvement in the violence that erupted at Taki Road near Shakchura Bazar late on Monday, he said.

A huge team of police personnel has been deployed in the area in the wake of the clashes.

"Members of two factions of a political party engaged in a brawl on Monday, prompting the police to intervene. Constable Prabhat Sardar of Anantapur outpost in Basirhat Police District sustained a bullet injury on his shoulder while trying to stop the clashes," the officer said.

Sardar, who was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after initial check-up at Basirhat Zilla Hospital, had to undergo surgery to remove the bullet, he stated.

"We are probing the matter. We have arrested almost everyone involved in last night's violence. We are talking to them," the senior officer added.

