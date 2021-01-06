West Bengal CPI(M) keen on fielding young candidates for Assembly polls

The CPI(M) leadership in West Bengal has decided to field young candidates, below the age of 40, in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The development comes at a time when the party, once considered almost invincible in Bengal, was struggling to find young leaders.

According to sources, during the state committee meeting CPI(M) state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra instructed the district leadership to prepare a list of candidates who are below the age of 40 years and have a clean image.

However, there would be exceptions in a few cases like experienced leaders with higher chances of winning. CPI(M) sources said the party was focusing more on bringing in young blood not just in terms of candidates for the 2021 Assembly elections but also keen on bringing them at the forefront agitations.

“The state leadership wants to utilise the young leaders to increase the intensity of the party’s agitations against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in Bengal and the BJP government at the Centre,” a senior CPI(M) state committee member said.

The state leadership was planning to hold a mega rally with Congress at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Grounds after the seat-sharing discussions. Sources in the CPI(M) said that the mega rally might be held in February-end.

“Apart from our central leaders we are also trying to bring Rahul Gandhi along with top leaders of other Left Front constituents,” the CPI(M) leader said.

The state leadership wants to ensure a record gathering at the rally to send a message to the people that there were alternatives to Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi in the 2021 Assembly elections.