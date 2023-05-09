West Bengal evacuates 25; in touch with Manipur govt, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, questioned if election campaigning is a priority for political parties over the need to tackle the situation in Manipur. Banerjee said that it’s not clear how many people lost their lives in the state marred by violence, and with shoot-at-sight instructions in place.

The chief minister, interacting with reporters in Kolkata, said that elections will come and go, but for the political parties with resources at their disposal, was it not possible to find a day out to visit Manipur?

Leaders of national parties had made visits to Karnataka for campaigns in recent days. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to participate in a number of programmes in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Read | Shah busy dealing with Manipur situation, Assam visit postponed to May 26: Himanta

Banerjee said that while she will not prefer important personalities to visit the violence-hit region, yet, when it comes to Bengal, despite requests for not visiting the affected areas, how do visitors land up in the state, she questioned.

She considered the situation of Manipur as “so sad”, adding that the northeastern states find attention only during the elections. Banerjee urged that peace should be maintained in Manipur and the North-East, and pointed fingers at the party in power.

Banerjee said that it’s unclear how many people till day have been killed in the shoot-at-sight and the conflict, as figures aren’t coming out clearly from the state, and numbers could be higher than available.

Talking about Bengal’s efforts on evacuation of people stranded in Manipur, Banerjee said that as of date, 185 people have connected with the state’s control room. “We are in touch with the Manipur government,” she said, further adding that on receiving distress calls, immediate follow-ups with the Manipur government are being done.

Those are stranded in remote and disturbed areas are suggested to hold on, as the Bengal government is taking up each case with the Manipur government, requesting for the safe passage.

Read | SC asks Centre, state to arrange security, relief and rehabilitation of those hit by Manipur violence

The Manipur government is being requested for the safe passage from the remote location into Imphal, or from inside Imphal to the airport, so that people could be evacuated. The Bengal government is also in touch with the Army, and Assam Rifles for safe passage in some situations.

So far, 25 individuals, including 18 students of Central Agricultural University, Imphal, with flight costs borne by the Bengal government, have been evacuated. Sixty-eight more students are still at Imphal at various locations – IIIT (5), NIT (13), National Sports Academy (14), Manipur University (7), Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (6), and Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (23)

Banerjee said that the Bengal government is also offering transit accommodation to students of other states who are travelling via Kolkata. There are 140 students from Andhra Pradesh, 30 from Rajasthan, and 26 from Telangana, who have reached Kolkata, and their governments are being requested to take them for onward journeys.