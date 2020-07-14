WB extends lockdown in containment zones till July 19

West Bengal extends total lockdown in containment zones till July 19

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 14 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 21:54 ist
Residents climb barricades on a street shut after a recent lockdown was reimposed in nine wards under Siliguri Municipal area. Credit: AFP Photo

The West Bengal government on Tuesday extend the total lockdown in containment zones till July 19.

According to a notification by the Home Department, the rigorous containment in these areas would be extended from July 15 to July 19.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

These zones are located in and around Kolkata, besides Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Siliguri, it said.

The total lockdown was enforced in the containment zones from 5 pm of July 9 to stem the spike in Covid-19 cases. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Containment Zones

What's Brewing

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

 