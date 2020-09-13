West Bengal farmers, fishermen to get Rs 2,000 advance pension ahead of Durga Puja

The West Bengal government will pay Rs 2,000 as advance pension for two months to the farmers and fishermen in the state ahead of the Durga Puja, a senior official said on Sunday.

The decision was taken to help them cope with the economic crisis during the festival season, he said.

For paying the advance pension for October and November the state will bear expenses of around Rs 22 crore, he added.

In the first week of October, 87,911 farmers and around 20,000 fishermen who are above the age of 60 will be getting the pension directly in their bank accounts, the official said.